The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Defense News

Iranian-funded wave of terror in the West Bank is 'just the beginning'

Palestinian terror group Hamas appears emboldened by internal divisions within Israel, defense sources told Army Radio on Tueday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 22, 2023 09:51
Palestinian militants take part in a ceremony in Jenin camp, in the West Bank August 18, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)
Palestinian militants take part in a ceremony in Jenin camp, in the West Bank August 18, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

Israel expects recent terror attacks across the West Bank to be "just the beginning" as Palestinian terror group Hamas appears emboldened by internal divisions within Israel, security establishment sources assessed on Tuesday morning, according to Army Radio.

The defense sources also linked tensions in Israel's northern border with Lebanon and Hezbollah to recent attacks, the latest of which claimed the life of an Israeli mother near Hebron on Monday.

The link, as per the sources, is the Iranian funding of terror activities by Hezbollah, as well as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. 

Netanyahu, Gallant speak out against Iran

Army Radio's report comes after both Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Iran in the wake of the Hebron attack.

Gallant said that "it is important to understand the significant change that is taking place on the ground - it is related to Iranian funding, and to the proliferation of weapons under the Iranian directive. "Iran seeks every means to harm the citizens of Israel," he stated.

Israeli troops stand guard, near the scene of a shooting, near Hebron, in the West Bank August 21, 2023. (credit: MUSSA QAWASMA/REUTERS)Israeli troops stand guard, near the scene of a shooting, near Hebron, in the West Bank August 21, 2023. (credit: MUSSA QAWASMA/REUTERS)

"We are in the middle of a terrorist onslaught that is encouraged, guided and funded by Iran and its proxies," the prime minister said at the scene.

Shalom Ben Hanan, a former senior official in Israel's security agency the Shin Bet, told 103FM on Tuesday morning that Netanyahu's comments "are serious. This is not as ridiculous as it sounds.

"There was no overt direction [from Iran]," Ben Hanan explained, "but Iran has been heavily funding terror in the region.

Two terror suspects arrested

Ben Hanan also praised Israeli security forces, who overnight on Tuesday arrested two Palestinians who admitted to carrying out the Hebron attack, as per the IDF.

"Another accomplishment, one that shows true determination and a very high level of professionalism and expertise. Caught in under 24 hours, confessed to the attack during the investigation, all of that while we were sleeping," the former Shin Bet officials told 103FM. "This is an extraordinairy achivement." 



Related Tags
IDF
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
4

WATCH: Ukraine reveals destruction of Russian Terminator-2 tank on Telegram

Tank support combat vehicle "Terminator" during the "Armiya 2020" exhibition
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by