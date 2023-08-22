Israeli's security cabinet agrees on measures against terrorists

Israel's security cabinet agreed on a set of measures on Tuesday with which to deal with terrorists, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The security cabinet meeting was called for by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir after three Israelis were murdered in two terror attacks in three days on Saturday and Monday.

The meeting was held in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office in Jerusalem.

The cabinet resolved to go after terrorists and their representatives and authorized Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to act accordingly.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant seen at the IDF induction center in Tel Aviv on August 13, 2023 (credit: ARIEL HERMONI/DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Supporting Israel's security forces

The PMO declared that the security cabinet supports the IDF and other members of Israel’s security apparatus in safeguarding the citizens of Israel and in the fight against terrorists.

Walla subsequently reported that at the security meeting, Netanyahu labeled recent rhetorical attacks on senior IDF staff as "illegitimate criticism."