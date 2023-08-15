The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Gallant: 'If you attack someone over refusal to serve, attack me'

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant urged people criticizing the IDf to come after him, while David Amsalem called for those behind protests to be imprisoned for life.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: AUGUST 15, 2023 17:50

Updated: AUGUST 15, 2023 18:14
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant seen at the IDF induction center in Tel Aviv on August 13, 2023 (photo credit: ARIEL HERMONI/DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant seen at the IDF induction center in Tel Aviv on August 13, 2023
(photo credit: ARIEL HERMONI/DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant attempted to draw political fire away from the army’s top brass over the issue of reservists who have not shown up for training as a show of protest against judicial reform.

“If you want to attack someone, attack me, I’m the defense minister, I am in charge of the chief of staff and the commander of the Air Force.”

He urged both the politicians and the IDF reservists to “take the IDF out of the political discussion, it is the protective tool that gives life to the people of Israel.”

The phenomenon of reservists using their service as a political tool has generated enormous debate in Israel, with military experts warning that it has harmed the army’s combat readiness at a time when it is facing threats from Iran and Hezbollah.

David Amsalem calls for protest leaders to be jailed for life

In an interview with Army Radio on Tuesday morning Regional Cooperation Minister David Amsalem (Likud) said the actions of the reservists were tantamount to a “rebellion” and should be treated as such.

MK Dudi Amsalem reacts during a plenum session at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 19, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) MK Dudi Amsalem reacts during a plenum session at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 19, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

“A regular army would have dealt with it as a rebellion, that will have serious implications for the nation,” he said, adding that the reservists were using force to subvert the will of a democratically elected government.

“What they are saying here is, if you do not stop the legislation we will break apart the army. And it doesn’t matter what will happen on the northern border or with Iran,” Amsalem said.

“If 90% of the reservists do not want to fly, then [Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah can figure out what to do,” Amsalem said.

 It is the task of the IDF Chief of Staff Herzl Halevi as well as the head of the Air Force Tomer Bar and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) Ronen Bar to deal harshly with such reservists, but they have failed to do so, Amsalem said.

"It is on their watch. It will be noted in the pages of history who was the chief of staff and who was the commander of the air force - and what happened. The historians will write it down.” Amsalem said.

He called for the arrest of the major backers of the protest movement against judicial reform including former prime minister Ehud Barak and former IDF chief of staff Dan Halutz, explaining that they be jailed for the rest of their lives. 

“Calm down."

Isaac Herzog

President Isaac Herzog condemned the harsh statements made against the army's top brass and the reservists urging everyone to “calm down."

“These are statements that harm the strength of the IDF. We have a strong army and an excellent chief of staff. Our regular and reserve soldiers risk their lives day and night. Even today and every day. We all owe them gratitude and affection for their activities to protect the security of the country,” Herzog said.



Related Tags
IDF
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
2

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
3

Could walking extend your lifespan? - study

WALKING IN central Jerusalem: It doesn’t cost any money to go out for a walk everyday.
4

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
5

Rabbi Thau calls on followers to 'wage war’ on Israel's LGBT community

Rabbi Zvi Thau attends the "Yeshivot March" to call for the strengthening of Jewish identity in the State of Israel against the Conversion Law and Kashrut Law on January 30, 2022 in Jerusalem.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by