Ben-Gvir calls for security cabinet to convene after terror attack

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir sent a request to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asking him to convene the Security Cabinet as soon as possible following a terror attack in the south of Hebron on Monday that left one dead and another injured - the second deadly attack in under a week.

The cabinet is currently scheduled to meet on September 10, though the surge in violence has led the Otzma Yehudit head to push for an earlier date.

According to Hebrew media, Ben-Gvir is expected to demand new measures aimed at halting the violence. These include road closures, denial of work permits, targeted countermeasures, and more.

Gallant under fire for "weakness" on terror

The national security minister also stepped up his attacks on Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who has received criticism due to what opponents have called a lack of action to combat terrorism, saying that he is acting weak and that “We are in a terrorist wave and must act accordingly.”

Gallant also received harsh words from National Missions Minister Orit Struck, who tweeted on Monday that “Judea and Samaria roads will no longer be a green route for terrorism! Defense Minister [Gallant], the decision is in your hands, accept it before the next attack.”

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu confers with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Justice Minister Yariv Levin in the Knesset plenum, during voting on the reasonableness legislation last month. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Netanyahu has yet to comment on the attack in Hebron or on Ben-Gvir’s request.