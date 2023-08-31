The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Herzog to Lower Galilee to symbolically open Israel's school year

Herzog, who attends school year openings of state and haredi schools, makes a point of going to a different geographic area each time

By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Published: AUGUST 31, 2023 16:01

Updated: AUGUST 31, 2023 16:08
President Isaac Herzog. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
President Isaac Herzog.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal will travel to Yokneam in the Lower Galilee this morning to open the new school year at the Yokneam School of the Arts.

On arrival, the Herzogs will be welcomed by Mayor Shimon Alfasi , who will accompany them to the various places they will visit, and together with them, will sit in on the first son of a class of first graders.  Herzog likes to interact with young children, whose opinions are still their own, untainted by external influences.

Yokneam places great emphasis education, which is high on its list of priorities The municipality dedicates 42% of its budget to education, and 75% of its students finish high school  and pass their bagrut exams. NIS 42 million was invested in the opening of the current school year.

In addition to the significance it places on education, Yokneam is also a high-tech hub, with some 150 companies engaged in R&D.  It is also one of the first green cities in Israel, with numerous environmental protection programs and projects.

Herzog's personal connection

It has twice been awarded the Environment Ministry's Green City Prize. for reducing  greenhouse emissions,  recycling and waste separation, care of public parks and gardens, and its courses in environmental protection.

Herzog has a personal interest in all these issues, so the visit will involve more than the opening of the school year.

Herzog, who attends school year openings of state and haredi schools, makes a point of going to a different geographic area each time in order to learn more about the country and the lifestyles of residents in different regions.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise this week, won't return until 2037

The blue moon as seen in the sky, August 30, 2030
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by