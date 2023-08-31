Herzog to Lower Galilee to symbolically open Israel's school year

President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal will travel to Yokneam in the Lower Galilee this morning to open the new school year at the Yokneam School of the Arts.

On arrival, the Herzogs will be welcomed by Mayor Shimon Alfasi , who will accompany them to the various places they will visit, and together with them, will sit in on the first son of a class of first graders. Herzog likes to interact with young children, whose opinions are still their own, untainted by external influences.

Yokneam places great emphasis education, which is high on its list of priorities The municipality dedicates 42% of its budget to education, and 75% of its students finish high school and pass their bagrut exams. NIS 42 million was invested in the opening of the current school year.

In addition to the significance it places on education, Yokneam is also a high-tech hub, with some 150 companies engaged in R&D. It is also one of the first green cities in Israel, with numerous environmental protection programs and projects.

Herzog's personal connection

It has twice been awarded the Environment Ministry's Green City Prize. for reducing greenhouse emissions, recycling and waste separation, care of public parks and gardens, and its courses in environmental protection.

Herzog has a personal interest in all these issues, so the visit will involve more than the opening of the school year.

Herzog, who attends school year openings of state and haredi schools, makes a point of going to a different geographic area each time in order to learn more about the country and the lifestyles of residents in different regions.