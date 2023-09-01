Israel's Border Police take fire during arrest operation in Aqaba

Israeli border police were attacked on Friday during the arrest of a wanted individual in the village of Aqaba, Israeli media reported later in the day.

During a routine patrol in the Manasseh Regional Brigade area, Israeli border police personnel were alerted by a Golani reconnaissance unit operating in the village of Aqaba about an operation aiming to arrest a wanted individual.

Upon meeting resistance during the arrest operation, additional border police were summoned to the scene. Israeli forces responded to fire directed at them with live fire of their own in order to disperse the rioters.

The IDF confirmed hits on militant targets during the operation.

Israeli soldiers detain Palestinians in the village of Yabad, near the West Bank city of Jenin on May 12, 2020 (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Israeli forces unharmed

No casualties among Israeli forces were reported.

This is a developing story.