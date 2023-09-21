Security forces conduct counterterrorism arrests throughout West Bank

Israeli security forces arrested eight suspects during counterterrorism raids in eight towns throughout the West Bank on Wednesday night, the Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday morning.

Israeli forces suffered no casualties during joint operations by the IDF, the Shin Bet, and Israel Border Police in Nablus, Beit Ummar, Husan, Hebron, al-Eizariya, Jalazone, Beitunia, Tubas, and Al-Ram.

During the arrest of a suspect in Hebron, Israeli forces seized an airsoft rifle and dozens of 5.56 caliber cartridges and shotgun shells, according to photographs published by the military.

In Jazalone, the arrest of two wanted individuals resulted in a riot. Forces fired live ammunition into the air as a warning and directed .22 Ruger fire at rioters. The Israeli units also had to employ riot dispersal in Beitunia when the arrest of a suspect was met with rocks being thrown at troops. Four other suspects were arrested in Nablus, Beit Ummar, and Husan.

Israeli forces also engaged with terrorists and rioters in cities and towns where no arrests were made. In Tubas terrorists hurled explosive devices and shot at troops. In Al-Ram and Sa'air rocks were thrown at soldiers, who responded with anti-riot measures including those used in Jazalone, leading to at least one rioter being hit by Ruger fire. A Palestinian man walks past a logo of United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in Jalazone refugee camp, near the West Bank city of Ramallah January 3, 2018. (credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)

Gunfire was also directed at an IDF guard post near Irtah on Wednesday night, though the attackers missed. Bullet casings were found and the IDF said that it was seeking the suspects.