Gaza crossings to remain closed amid riots and terrorism

Crossings from the Gaza Strip to Israel will remain closed to Palestinian workers amid the ongoing riots and terrorist attacks launched along the security barrier, according to a decision made by the Defense Minister and IDF Chief of Staff at a security situation assessment on Wednesday night.

"The opening of the crossing will occur according to the assessment of the situation," said the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories on Thursday morning.

Gaza border tensions on Tuesday and Wednesday

Over a hundred Gazans rioted at the security barrier on Wednesday, with explosive devices set off by the rioters, the IDF later that day. The military had employed anti-riot measures and said that shooting hits were confirmed.

The IDF said that it was reviewing the engagement on Tuesday in which rioters hurled explosive devices at soldiers opposite the Khan Yunis security barrier.

The IDF confirmed hits but did not elaborate further on the incident that according to Palestinian media saw the death of Yousef Salem Radwan, 25. Palestinian protesters gather during a demonstration along the border fence with Israel, east of Gaza City, on September 18, 2023. (credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90)

"The IDF will continue to protect the civilians in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip, including against the violent riots, and will not allow any harm to the security of the civilians and to the soldiers operating on the front," said the IDF.