IDF: Israel to attack Hamas by air, sea and land

The Israel Defense Forces is preparing to execute a wide-ranging offensive against the Hamas terrorist organization, including coordinated attacks from the air, sea, and land, the IDF said Saturday evening.

"IDF battalions and soldiers are deployed throughout the country and are ready to elevate their readiness for the upcoming stages of the war, with a strong emphasis on significant ground operations," the IDF said.

IDF soldiers have conducted recent battles against terrorists in settlements and various outposts throughout the Gaza Strip, acting "with determination and resolve to regain control of the settlements and outposts, capturing many weapons that were in the possession of the terrorists, while also evacuating injured individuals."

Reservists bolster IDF ranks

The IDF is now backed by a robust team of reservists and extensive logistical support to move to the next stage.

The Ground Forces and the Technology and Logistics Directorate are working to prepare the IDF for an expanded conflict. The IDF said this includes establishing advanced logistics centers to tailor the combat units' equipment to their needs rapidly. IDF soldiers gearing up for the expanded offensive against Hamas. October 14, 2023. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The necessary equipment for the battle has been delivered to the forces, and all that is left is for the various units of the Technology and Logistics Directorate to complete the preparation of the equipment and supply it to the soldiers, the army said.

The IDF announcement came only hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited southern Israel, where he toured Kibbutz Be'eri and Kfar Aza.

"Are you ready for the next stage?" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked soldiers during his visit. "The next stage is coming."