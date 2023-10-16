The IDF has shared footage of a member of Hamas invading an Israeli community on a motorbike and attacking the community with, what appears to be, a rocket launcher.

The footage shows the terrorists firing at civilians before shooting an Israeli in their home. It is unclear if the Israeli survived the attack.

Following the attack on the home, the terrorist fired bullets into the wheels of an ambulance parked outside.

Invading homes, brutalizing civilians

In an attack on another home, the terrorist can be seen slicing open the mosquito netting of a home before entering. The terrorists then begin searching the home for residents; a search that seems to have been unsuccessful. Israeli soldiers walk past Israeli tanks near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel October 15, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

As the terrorists approached another home, they were shot.

The IDF wrote that “The filmed terrorist was neutralized by Israeli security forces.”

⚠️Trigger Warning ⚠️ RAW FOOTAGE: Hamas jihadists squad invasion and killing spree of an innocent Israeli community. The filmed terrorist was neutralized by Israeli security forces. pic.twitter.com/4sKuxl9uRq — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 15, 2023

Advertisement

The IDF did not disclose the location or date that the footage was recovered from.