IDF receives dozens of shipments of defective protective vests

As people around the world pull together resources for Israel, the IDF stated on Monday that among the donations were dozens of shipments of defective bulletproof vests.

The Defense Ministry regularly tests all protective gear, including vests, that it receives as donations.

During shooting tests conducted on the recent shipments, the IDF found the ceramic vests and ceramic plates were defective and posed serious, life-threatening risks to soldiers.

One of the defective protective vests received by the Defense Ministry. October 16, 2023.

Ceramic vests include a ceramic layer on the outer surface, called the "strike face," which is backed up by a reinforced plastic composite or metal layer.

The Joint Donations Center for the Defense Ministry, the IDF, and the Association for the Wellbeing of Soldiers oversee requests from individuals and organizations wishing to make large donations of equipment to the Israeli military.

The spokesperson added that since the Joint Donations Center opened on Thursday morning, they have received thousands of requests from various entities wishing to donate a variety of different types of equipment. The Defense Ministry received shipments of defective protective vests. (credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)

Protective gear tested

All protective gear that is received is subjected to firing tests to ensure the safety of the IDF personnel who might use it. Advertisement

The IDF is asking that those wishing to donate equipment do not transfer equipment that has not passed certified firing tests and quality and compliance checks, per the Defense Ministry.

Gear that has not passed these checks may pose mortal threats to IDF troops.

The Donations Center has been directed to ensure that all the equipment it purchases or receives meets the required standard.

The news of the defective gear comes in the wake of a Sunday report from the Jerusalem Post that noted that tens of thousands of items of protective gear were being received by Israel's defense establishment.

The influx of the supplies reportedly consisted of over 50,000 ceramic vests, more than 20,000 helmets, and tens of thousands of additional items including protective glasses and knee protectors.

Still, despite the influx of donations, more will likely continue to be needed to properly equip the swollen ranks of the IDF.

Donations needed in Israel

While a historic volume of philanthropy has been directed towards Israel since its war with the Hamas terror organization began, various Israeli organizations, both military and civilian, continue to ask for aid, particularly in the medical sector.

Organizations like United Hatzalah, Haverim for Health, and Magen David Adom are all asking for continued support.