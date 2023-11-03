WATCH: Golani commanders describe fierce battles with Hamas

Soldiers from the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade and armored troops from the 53rd Battalion clashed with many Hamas terror squads inside the Gaza Strip on Thursday night.

Lt. N from the Golani Brigade's 13th Battalion describes his units encounter with terrorists, November 3, 2023 (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The terrorists fired anti-tank missiles at the soldiers and activated several IEDs. The soldiers fought a lengthy battle with composure under heavy fire, and during the incident, several terrorists attempted to climb onto the soldier’s vehicles and were killed. In tandem, the forces on the ground directed aircraft and artillery airstrikes. The Hamas terrorists were killed and the danger to the troops was removed.

IDF completes encirclement of Gaza City

The IDF completed its encirclement of Gaza City on Thursday. Over 130 Palestinian terrorists were killed in clashes in Gaza on Thursday evening, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

A number of military headquarters used by senior Hamas leaders were targeted by the IDF.