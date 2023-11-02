IDF chief: Israeli forces have Gaza city surrounded

The Israeli Air Force is bringing less than half of its capabilities to bear in Operation Swords of Iron, IDF Chief-of-Staff Herzi Halevi said in a televised statement on Thursday afternoon.

The IDF significantly advanced and is now "in the heart" of the ground operation in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces have been operating in Gaza city, Halevi said, adding that it has been surrounded and encircled by the forces.

Fuel will move into Gaza with supervision, IDF chief says

Fuel will be moved into hospitals across the Gaza Strip only under strict Israeli supervision, Halevi also said. UN-flagged fuel trucks move towards the border crossing, amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, October 16, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa)

"We still haven't allowed for fuel to go in," Halevi said when asked by a reporter on the state of the fuel crisis in the Strip. "For over a week, they have been saying the fuel is about to run out and it has not yet.

"Fuel will be sent to hospitals with supervision, we will do everything to make sure it is not used for Hamas military purposes."

