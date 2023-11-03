Hamas commander killed in IDF airstrikes on Gaza

The commander of Hamas’s Sabra Tel al-Hawa Battalion was killed in an airstrike Thursday night, the IDF and Israel Security Service (Shin Bet) announced in a joint statement on Friday morning.

IDF fighter jets, acting on precise military intelligence, killed Mustafa Dalul, the commander of the Sabra Tel al-Hawa Battalion, who played a large role in Hamas's fight against IDF troops in the Gaza Strip. Dalul also held a number of positions in the Hamas battalion and brigade of Gaza City over recent years.

Large weapons cache located

In addition, IDF fighter jets and artillery killed several Hamas terrorists who operated against the ground troops. During searches in the area of Beit Hanun in northern Gaza, IDF soldiers located weapons, intelligence material, an AK-47 rifle, submachine guns, magazines, grenades, explosive devices, RPG, communication means, and maps. Weapons located by IDF troops in the Beit Hanun area, northern Gaza, November 3, 2023 (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Additionally, the Israeli Navy struck a number of buildings from which shots were fired at IDF troops along with anti-tank missile launchers.