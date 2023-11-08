WATCH: Hamas uses ambulances to transport terrorists, weapons - IDF

The terrorist organization Hamas has been using hospitals, ambulances, clinics, mosques, and schools for purposes of terrorism, a Hamas terrorist admitted in a video of an interrogation of a Hamas terrorist released by the IDF and Shin Bet on Wednesday evening.

The terrorist admitted that Hamas uses ambulances to transport weapons and terrorists throughout the Gaza Strip.

"I can leave with any ambulance I want," the terrorist admitted during the interrogation.

"Al-Qassam has its own ambulances, some of which are also at the military base," the terrorist said. The terrorist was from the Nukhba Force and took part in the massacre on October 7. "The appearance of ambulances is similar to civilian ambulances so that they do not arouse suspicion or be bombed by Israel."

"During combat, ambulances are also used to evacuate fighters and operatives," he said. "They also transport food, IEDs, and weapons because that's the safest way to get there."

"Most of Hamas' senior political and military figures are hiding in hospitals, especially Shifa Hospital. They take advantage of the hospitals so they won't be bombed." Advertisement

The terrorist then went on to explain how a lot of the Gaza Strip had been booby-trapped with cables leading to the operating systems in Mosques and civilian clinics.