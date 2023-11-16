Through the eyes of terrorists: First moments of Hamas attack revealed

CNN published on Wednesday night a new video documenting the first moments of the attacks by Hamas terrorists on October 7, which was obtained from the body camera of one of the terrorists.

Exclusive: Video from Hamas militant shows early moments of the October 7 attack on Israel https://t.co/rysOfTBoS8 pic.twitter.com/i0Zwa31hcF — CNN (@CNN) November 15, 2023

In the video, the terrorist is seen joining others and breaking through the security fence into Israeli territory as the sun rises. He then drives a car towards the Gaza border communities while other terrorists are seen riding motorcycles armed with guns and missiles.

Later, the terrorist is seen going down a tunnel where guns and other military equipment are then removed. The terrorists are organizing and handing out instructions. They then run through an open area while shooting indiscriminately.

Terrorist killed approaching IDF base

A few seconds after the shocking recording of the killing of an Israeli soldier, the terrorist points the GoPro camera at himself and says that he is 24 years old, a father to children, and asks Allah for victory and that he should warrant the death of a martyr.

Later in the recording, as the terrorist approaches an IDF base, he can be seen loading he gun and firing. After approaching the gate to the base he is shot and killed. In the last seconds of the recording, only his gun is visible on camera, the terrorist himself is apparently dead.