IDF conducts major offensive against Hamas terrorists over the weekend

The IDF has killed numerous Hamas terrorists and destroyed Hamas infrastructure over the course of the weekend, the IDF spokesperson said on Sunday morning.

The IDF hit the Gaza-based terror organization from the air, sea, and land, with both naval and aircraft operating in tandem with Israeli ground forces.

The Israeli security apparatus operated in the Gaza neighborhoods of Jabalia, Zaytoun, and Beit Lahia, engaging Hamas combatants there with small arms, tank fire, and air support.

In one such engagement in the the Jabalia neighborhood, soldiers of the Nahal Brigade identified a squad of Hamas terrorists on the roof of a residential building. Directing an aircraft, the IDF targeted the group with a precision strike, successfully eliminating the terrorist.

IDF troops operate in Gaza. November 19, 2023. (Credit: IDF)

In other residential buildings, the IDF discovered weapons and military gear that Hamas had kept there.

IDF naval action

Meanwhile, Israeli Shayetet 3 naval forces targeted Hamas militants with a barrage of artillery shells. The naval actions both eliminated targets and provided cover for ground forces operating in the area.