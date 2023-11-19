IDF soldier taken hostage was murdered in Gaza, Israel confirms

IDF R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari revealed on Sunday that intelligence has shown that Israeli hostage, Noa Marciano, was murdered in Shifa.

This is in contrast to Hamas's narrative that she was killed by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

Hagari said that Marciano had been wounded at some point, but that a pathology report said she was later dealt deadly blows by Hamas in the hospital.

Noa Marciano, kidnapped on October 7

Corporal Noa Marciano was abducted by Hamas during the October 7 attacks.

Marciano, a 19-year-old from Modi'in, was a member of the 414th Battalion in the Border Guard Corps. IDF infographic on the location of hostages' bodies found near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

She was kidnapped by Hamas from the IDF base at Kibbutz Nahal Oz when it was stormed by terrorists during the October 7 massacre. Following an identification process that was conducted by military medical and rabbinate personnel in Gaza last week, IDF representatives informed her family that her body had been extracted and returned to Israeli territory.