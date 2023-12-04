The US has given Israel around 15,000 bombs, including 100 BLU-109, 2,000-pound bunker buster bombs, and about 57,000 artillery shells, since Hamas initiated the Israel-Hamas war with its attack on southern Israel in early October, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The WSJ report observed that the Biden administration is walking a diplomatic tightrope as it continues to supply hundreds of millions of dollars worth of arms to the Jewish state while also urging it to do its best to avoid excessive civilian casualties.

“President Biden and I have been clear,” US Vice-President Kamala Harris told reporters on Saturday. Israel has a right to defend itself and we will remain steadfast in that conviction. President Biden and I have also been clear: as Israel defends itself, it matters how.”

Israel has a right to defend itself. As Israel does so, it matters how. Too many innocent Palestinians have been killed. As Israel pursues its military objectives in Gaza, we believe Israel must do more to protect innocent civilians. pic.twitter.com/2LRNGESU8N — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) December 3, 2023

In her address, the American vice-president went on to state the need for international humanitarian law to be respected and that too many innocent Palestinian civilians have already been killed.

According to the WSJ, included in the US-supplied ordnance to Israel are over 5,000 Mk82 “dumb” bombs (bombs that are unguided), over 5,400 Mk84 2,000 pound warhead bombs, about 1,000 GBU-39 small diameter bombs, and roughly 3000 Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) kits. Israeli soldiers enter the school, near which the army located Hamas tunnel shaft, during the ongoing ground operation of the Israeli army against Hamas, in a location given as Beit Lahiya, in Gaza, in this handout still image obtained from a video released on December 2, 2023. (credit: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via REUTERS)

Bombs that can nullify concrete shelters

The WSJ noted that the approximate one ton BLU-109 bunker buster bombs are intended to penetrate a concrete shelter.

It is unclear how extensively this particular munitions have been used, but the IDF stated on Sunday that it has destroyed around 500 of the 800 Hamas tunnel shafts it has discovered since the start of the war.

Israel says that many of these tunnel shafts, including a number that the IDF has provided the public with direct footage of, are located in densely populated civilian areas.

On Saturday, the Israeli military released footage of the entrance to a tunnel shaft located in the wrecked courtyard of a school compound.