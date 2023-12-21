WATCH: IDF locates weapons in school as Gaza ground ops continue

IDF ground troops in Jabalya located a weapons cache hidden inside a school, the IDF stated on Thursday morning. Israeli soldiers completed the orderly evacuation of the civilian population from a school complex southwards and, during the subsequent search, came across the weapons.

Around 230 targets of Hamas were destroyed in the last 24 hours, the IDF also announced. An Israeli soldier takes position during the ongoing ground operation Hamas, Jabalya, Gaza, December 2, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/IDF HANDOUT)

In Khan Yunis, a launcher with rockets aimed at Israel was destroyed, the military stated. The Israeli Navy was also active overnight, striking Hamas vessels.

IDF's Jabalya operations almost complete

The IDF has finished dismantling Hamas’s three battalions of terror forces in the Jabalya area of northern Gaza, killing over 1,000 of Hamas’s forces and arresting 500 terrorists, the IDF stated earlier in the week.

Additionally, 3,000 non-combatant individuals associated with Hamas were arrested.