Major rally in the Hague to support Israel amid int'l legal dispute

A demonstration in support of Israel is scheduled to take place in The Hague, Netherlands, this Thursday. The event is a response to the recent legal actions taken by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The Center for Information and Documentation Israel (CIDI), in partnership with Christians for Israel and other organizations, is organizing the event. "In these challenging times, it's crucial to show our unwavering support for Israel," said a CIDI spokesperson. "We urge everyone who stands with Israel to join us in this peaceful demonstration of solidarity."

South Africa has accused Israel of genocide, leading to a high-profile case at the ICJ. The court is expected to hear preliminary arguments this week.

The rally, termed a "Solidarity Manifestation," aims to gather supporters at 8:45 AM at Lange Voorhout, proceeding to the Peace Palace, home of the ICJ. "This is more than a rally; it's a statement for peace and justice," stated an organizer.

A significant feature of the rally will be the presence of a delegation from Israel, including families of Israelis held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. "We want the world to see the human side of this conflict," said an organizer.

Significance of the ICJ case

The International Court of Justice will hold hearings this week on a case brought by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide in the Gaza war and seeking an emergency suspension of its military campaign. Public Prosecutor Karim Khan prepares for the trial of Mahamat Said Abdel Kani at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 (credit: PETER DEJONG/REUTERS)

The ICJ, also called the World Court, is the highest United Nations legal body, established in 1945 to deal with disputes between states. It should not be confused with the treaty-based International Criminal Court, also in The Hague, which handles war crimes cases against individuals.

South Africa has asked the court to order Israel to suspend its military actions in Gaza, to stop any genocidal acts or take reasonable measures to prevent genocide and issue regular reports to the ICJ about such measures.

The ICJ's rulings are final and without appeal, but it has no way of enforcing them. A ruling against Israel could hurt its international reputation and set legal precedent.