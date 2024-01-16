The threats presented in the North continue to evolve

Reporter's notebook: I last visited the picturesque Moshav Ramot Naftali near the Lebanese border on October 17, about two weeks after the war began. A lot has changed since then, both at a tactical and strategic level; just yesterday, ten rockets were fired towards Ramot Naftali. All landed in open areas. At a tactical level, back then, there were constant booms heard from rockets, anti-tank missiles, and gunfire. This past Monday, the air was eerily silent, save for the slight swaying of trees and bushes. A slight drizzle masked the angry and stormy-looking clouds overhead, which had been unloading rounds of torrential rain throughout the drive up from central Israel.

Increased military preparedness

Of course, the silence and calm were deceptive.

The military preparations in the area were far more extensive on Monday than they were in mid-October. One spot hosted more than ten soldiers with multiple fighting vehicles, in addition to the nearby heavily fortified permanent security outpost. IDF ALEXANDRONI BRIGADE reservists participate in a drill in the Golan, attacking several objectives alongside the 8th Armored Brigade. (credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)