How many Haredim can the IDF really absorb in near future? - Explainer

Surrounding the issue of Haredim serving in the IDF there are many “elephants in the room,” one of which is it is not at all clear that the IDF currently, or in the coming half year to year, would have the capacity to actually absorb a large influx of new ultra-orthodox recruits.

General statistics that are available from some prior years – the IDF has not recently shared statistics – show that through around 2021, around 10% of 12,000 draftable Haredim per year were joining the IDF.

Although at the start of the war, the IDF made vague claims about a sudden influx of 2,000 Haredi applicants, anecdotal evidence suggests that at the end of the day the actual number of Haredim who joined or were accepted and given a role, did not really change the picture at all.

What is even more disturbing about all of this is that what the IDF really needs after October 7 is combat fighters, and the numbers of Haredi combat fighters are even smaller, in the low hundreds, possibly under 200 or even lower depending on your definition of “Haredi.”

Many of those considered in the IDF who are labelled "Haredi" are, in fact, better described as right-wing religious Zionists or Haredim who have decided to leave their community. Both of those categories of people have some things in common with the generic Haredi adolescent, but are different enough in critical ways that they are written off by the majority of haredim as not representative of very much.

Of course the lion’s share of changing the situation will be convincing the Haredi community to allow a larger percentage of its adolescents to join the IDF.

But if they make that shift, could the IDF actually absorb a spike of thousands of new recruits?

The IDF promised a response on these issues by press time, but failed to follow through despite being given multiple days.

That non-answer, along with a series of other non-answers to other media attempts in recent years to get real numbers for how many Haredim the IDF could really absorb, suggests that the military’s capacity to take in new large volumes of Haredim may be much lower than what its tries to portray.

When asked about incorporating Haredi,, the IDF will jump forward with examples like: the Netzach Yehuda battalion, the Tomer Givati Company, the Hetz Company in the Paratroopers Brigade, and the Magen Ganav company.

In December 2023, Planning and Personnel Administration Brigade Commander Brig.-Gen. Shay Taib bragged to a Knesset Committee about a new program taking in Haredim over the age of 26, when their exemption usually kicks in permanently, but when Haredi rabbis are less worried about them leaving the Haredi community.

But look at the “bragging” more carefully and the entire program is about 450 haredim, none of whom serve for very long or in combat.

There is an elite program employing around 150 female Haredim in technological capacities, but again the numbers are relatively insignificant and they are technically civilians employed by the IDF.

The IDF has also recently leaked stories about establishing new Yeshivas on Israel’s borders and establishing new Haredi border security units connected to those Yeshivas.

This week, the IDF also leaked to Yediot Ahronot, confirmed by the Jerusalem Post, a potential plan for having Haredim serve as border security in the West Bank without having to formally join the IDF and pass through all of its bureaucracy.

Putting aside the fact that these are merely ideas on paper with no real detailed plans or movement to start setting up infrastructure.

Some commentators have said that the IDF should first fill up all of the slots it has in existing programs before it invests huge amounts of money and high command planning work to develop new out-of-the-box programs.

But the fact is that if Haredim might serve in the IDF in numbers anywhere close to even the modest goal of a few thousand according to the law passed (repealed by the Haredim a year later) by Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid in 2014, all of the existing programs and all of the new mentioned programs would likely be insufficient.

There would still likely need to be many more roles and programs opened for Haredim to take in thousands more, even without getting anywhere near the approximate two-thirds average draft numbers among other sectors.

A report by former major general Roni Numa came out after a different Defense Ministry report in 2018 and savaged the ministry report as having wishy washy definitions of who was “Haredi” and concluded that the IDF was not prepared to absorb ultra-Orthodox recruits in any significant numbers.

Why isn’t the IDF more ready to absorb Haredim?

There is even serious disagreement here about the reason, but probably it is a combination of the reasons debated.

First, the IDF is exhausted by failed attempts to recruit Haredim and large amounts of time and money wasted on the issue when the political establishment makes promises, but does not come through.

Second, there are multiple objective reasons for the IDF to not want Haredi-type people, even though it believes in the principle that everyone should serve.

Haredim tend to cost the army more of its budget because they get married earlier and have kids earlier, incurring significant additional jumps in salary even before they are officers.

Also, male Haredim demand separation from women in a much more complete way than some religious Zionist men who may want to serve in all male units on a day-to-day basis, but have no problem interacting with women as part of the IDF’s female-dominated bureaucracy.

Taking in a huge influx of Haredim would mean building almost a separate parallel army, including separate intake centers, training camps, and post-training bases.

It would also mean training a larger number of men to carry out recruiting, vetting, and financial assistance roles most frequently filled by women.

This process will require checks and balances to make sure it does not lead to a new wave of discrimination against women in the IDF, especially at a time when the IDF likely needs more women in combat units as well.

Not that any of these obstacles prevent the project from going forward.

On October 7, reservist responses to the war were estimated at crazy numbers like 150%, including officers who had been off reserve roles for over a decade.

The army and the country can move mountains when there is a decision that a crisis must be overcome. This means the country and the IDF will confront the crisis much better if they recognize the fact that “success” will truly require moving mountains.