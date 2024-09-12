'Washington Post' report challenges death of US-Turkish West Bank protestor as non-accidental

The Washington Post reported Wednesday night that an independent investigation by the publication had evidence that the timeline of American-Turkish citizen Aysenur Eygi, who was killed by IDF fire near the Beita Junction, West Bank, did not match that of the peak clashes in the area. The report alleges that Eygi was shot about 20 minutes after the crowd had moved on the main road more than 200 meters away from the Israeli security forces.

26-year-old Aysenur Eygi was killed by IDF fire on Friday in a violent gathering of dozens of Palestinians who had set tires on fire and threw rocks at the forces at the Beita Junction. The incident has sparked concern in the United States and significant outrage in Turkey.

The IDF released a statement following an investigation, indicating that it is highly likely that Eygi was unintentionally hit by indirect fire from IDF forces. The fire was aimed at a primary agitator who was throwing rocks at the forces and posed a threat.

IDF inquiry into the incident

The IDF also emphasized that a Military Police investigation has been opened in response to the incident, and the Military Advocate General will review the findings upon its conclusion. Additionally, Israel has requested to conduct an autopsy. A Palestinian demonstrator throws a stone as they clash with Israeli forces during a protest against Israeli settlements in Beita, in the West Bank July 2, 2021. (credit: RANEEN SAWAFTA/ REUTERS)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken commented on the incident, stating that "the killing of the American activist in the West Bank was unjustified and unprovoked. No one should be harmed by gunfire for participating in a protest. Israel needs to make changes in how it operates in the West Bank, including revising the IDF’s rules of engagement."

US President Joe Biden spoke with Eygi's family shortly after the incident.