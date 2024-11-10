Israel, Germany move toward 2025 delivery of Arrow missile defense system

Israel and Germany announced on Sunday that they recently held joint meetings to get into the details of the actual delivery and deployment of the Arrow 3 missile defense system onto German soil later in 2025. This $3.6 billion deal will be the first time that the Arrow 3 will be deployed outside of Israel. Continued movement on the issue comes while on one hand, Berlin continues to buy weapons from Israel, while on the other hand, is now banning weapons sales to Jerusalem over the continued Israel-Hamas War. A Defense Ministry statement said “The professional meeting was held at Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), led by the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) at the Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDR&D) of the IMDO. The meeting included two days of discussions with participation from Israeli defense industries, including IAI, Elbit Systems, and MBDA Deutschland GmbH.”

The Jerusalem Post has learned IMDO Director Mr. Moshe Patel, “Arrow 3” Project Head for Germany Col. Carsten Koepper, and IAI’s Missiles and Space Division Head Guy Barlev were the lead parties, while the discussions also included representatives from IAI’s MLM Division and Elta.

Further, the ministry said that the Arrow system, which includes the Arrow 2 and Arrow 3 interceptors, was developed in cooperation between Israel and the USA to counter long-range ballistic missile threats, with IAI as the prime contractor. GERMAN BUNDESTAG Defense Committee members visit the Arrow 3 battery. (credit: ELENT)

Arrow 3's performance strengthened deal for German acquisition