Slovakia to purchase Israel's Barak MX air defense system for €560 million

The Defense Ministry announced on Monday that Israel finalized its third sale of the Barak MX air defense system, this time to Slovakia, for 560 million euros.

This sale of the Israel Aerospace Industries manufactured system, which is a variant of Rafael’s Iron Dome, can now be added to prior deals with Cyprus and Azerbaijan.

Generally speaking, the Barak MX system is for shooting down shorter-range rockets, similar to Iron Dome, but the ministry said that it could also shoot down drones, cruise missiles, and at least some category of tactical ballistic missiles, though it was unclear what its utility would be against the full range of ballistic missile threats.

The Iron Dome has virtually no capability to shoot down ballistic missiles, which are usually fired from much further away than smaller rockets and often enter the Earth’s atmosphere before returning downward at much faster speeds and packing a much larger explosive.

Generally, Israel uses the Arrow 2 and 3 missile systems to shoot down ballistic missiles, given that they can strike such missiles at greater heights and distances away from Israel to have a better chance of avoiding shrapnel falling within the home front. BARAK ER Launching in Trial. (credit: IAI)

A 'landmark deal" to strengthen ties between Israel and Slovakia

According to the ministry, “This landmark deal, orchestrated by the International Defense Cooperation Directorate of the IMOD (SIBAT), will further strengthen the bond between the two nations and enhance Slovakia's defense capabilities.”

Director General of the IMOD, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir signed the deal along with the head of SIBAT, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas, CEO of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Boaz Levy, and Executive VP of Systems, Missiles, and Space Group at IAI, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Guy Barlev.

The ministry said, “The BARAK MX Integrated Air Defense System is designed to counter current and future aerial threats, including ballistic threats. Its operational success in Israel and globally underscores its reliability and effectiveness, making it a valuable addition to Slovakia's defense infrastructure.”

“The system is known for its flexible capability to counter threats from various sources, including fighter jets, helicopters, UAVs, cruise missiles, surface-to-air missiles, and tactical ballistic missiles. With three interceptors for operational ranges of 35, 70, and 150 km, each equipped with an active radar seeker, dual-pulse engine, and powerful warhead, the system delivers unparalleled interception performance against a wide range of threats,” said the ministry.

A ministry spokesperson was unable to address how the system could shoot down ballistic missiles safely from the home front if its maximum range is a mere 150 kilometers.

Zamir said, “The expansion of Israeli defense exports during the war is a direct result of Israeli technologies proving themselves on the battlefield. We're seeing increased interest from more countries in the exceptional performance of the IDF and Israeli combat systems, both defensive and offensive.

Levy stated, “We are proud that Slovakia’s Ministry of Defense has selected the BARAK MX integrated air defense system. This decision underscores the system's advanced technology, proven performance, and IAI's commitment to delivering the world’s best air defense solutions.”

IAI also sold its Arrow missile defense system to Germany in one of the largest Israeli defense deals ever, with potential delivery set for 2025.