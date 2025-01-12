WATCH: Israel's 'Desert Giants' Squadron refuel IAF jets on the way to Yemen

Israel Air Force fighter jets, under the direction of the Military Intelligence Directorate and the Navy, struck Houthi targets in the western coastal strip and deep inside Yemen on Friday.

The IDF stated that the attack was carried out in response to repeated attacks by the Houthis against the State of Israel, its citizens, and civilian infrastructure.

This was a joint operation with the United States Air Force and the UK's Royal Air Force.

The infrastructure at the Hezaz power station, which serves as the Houthis's central power source for military activities, was among the targets attacked.

Additionally, the IDF attacked infrastructure at the ports of Ras Issa and Hodeidah on the western coast of Yemen. Two Israeli F-16I Soufa (Storm) jets on the way to strike Yemen, January 12, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

A historic squadron

The IAF's 120th "Desert Giants" Squadron, previously known as "The International Squadron," has participated in several historic missions.

Its first major mission was to drop supplies to Yemen's Royalist forces during Yemen's civil war in the 1960s.

They also participated in both the Six-Day and Yom Kippur Wars.

Planes from the 120th were also instrumental in the famous Operation Entebbe. They operated as flying hospitals to support the evacuation of civilians from Kenya after their initial evacuation from Uganda.

They were also involved in the evacuation of nearly 15,000 Ethiopian Jews during Operation Solomon. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The Desert Giants also dropped humanitarian and medical supplies into Rwanda during the Rwandan genocide, as well as provided aid to the Muslim communities in Bosnia during the Bosnian genocide.

They also provided refueling support during the IDF's previous major strikes in Yemen.