Jenin Refugee Camp: A hub for terrorism

I entered the heart of the Jenin Refugee Camp, a long-standing flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, on Monday. The scene bore the marks of an ongoing military operation, shaped by an intensified effort led by Israel’s Kfir Infantry Brigade.

Over the past week, the operation has focused on dismantling terrorist strongholds and neutralizing weapons caches. IDF troops being interviewed in Jenin, following IDF operations in the city, January 27, 2025. (credit: Chen Shimmel)

Central to the operation are two principles, attack and neutralize, which outline the military’s systematic approach. The discovery of large weapons stockpiles in the camp escalated the response. As Lt.-Col. Ayub Kayuf explained, “As soon as we saw and heard of weapons here, we decided to take action.”

Following a planned evacuation of civilians, Israeli forces moved in, targeting terrorist hideouts and weapons storage. Some of the operatives fought back, but snipers and tactical units responded with force. IDF troops operating in Jenin, January 27, 2025. (credit: Chen Shimmel)

A hub for terrorism

Jenin has long been seen as a hub for terrorism, where weapons, money, and terrorist forces converge. “Jenin is the center, the hub from where terrorists come,” Kayuf said, outlining the camp’s role in the broader conflict. Its importance is underscored by the fact that it is often the last stronghold to fall, with terrorists retreating here to regroup and resupply.

The operation has been precise and deliberate, with every building destroyed linked to terrorist activity – whether as a weapons cache or a hideout. Ammunition and explosives located by IDF troops during operations in Jenin, January 27, 2025. (credit: CHEN SCHIMMEL)

“Every house here that is hit or destroyed means it was used for terrorism,” the lieutenant colonel stated. However, the destruction is not solely a result of fighting; many homes were targeted because they were integral to the terrorist infrastructure.

With over 14 killed and dozens more wounded, the human cost is high, but Israeli forces show no signs of halting their efforts. “We don’t have a time limit,” said Kayuf. “Once we have neutralized the camp of Jenin, we’ll be done.