IDF kills 15 terrorists in Jenin, finds weapons including bomb in washing machine

Israel's Menashe Brigade has eliminated 15 terrorists and arrested 40 wanted persons in an operation in Jenin over the last few days, the IDF announced on Monday.

This comes as part of an ongoing operation in Jenin aiming to thwart terrorism in the area.

Soldiers also confiscated or destroyed dozens of weapons, including a bomb found inside a washing machine and dozens of bombs that had been planted on roads in order to harm Israeli forces.

In another operation, the Menashe Brigade located an observation post containing gas cylinders designed to prepare bombs.

The IDF announced it will continue activities across the West Bank "while maintaining the security of the citizens of the State of Israel." IDF troops operating in Jenin, January 27, 2025. (credit: Chen Shimmel)

Hamas members killed in IAF strike

Hamas announced on Monday that two Palestinian terrorists were killed in an Israeli air strike on the city of Tulkarm.

Hamas said the two killed on Monday were members of its armed wing. Witnesses in the city said a raid was underway but there was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

At least 16 Palestinians have been reportedly killed in Jenin and surrounding areas since the start of the operation a week ago, including four claimed as fighters by Hamas and the Iranian-backed Islamic Jihad.

Reuters contributed to this report.