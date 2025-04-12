Dozens of terrorists killed by IDF as northern Gaza fighting continues

The IDF killed dozens of terrorists and dismantled terrorist infrastructure in between Friday night and Saturday morning, the military said.

Operational activities in the area began in order to enhance the IDF's security control and expand its security zone, the military added.

The IDF also assisted Gazan civilians to evacuate via organized routes, the statement said.

Other recent IDF activities in the enclave

The military operational update came hours after Defense Minister Israel Katz told Gaza residents in an official statement that "the IDF would soon intensify its operations across most of Gaza.

"Those who are interested will also be able to voluntarily move to various countries in the world in accordance with the vision of the US President, which we are working on," he added. IDF expanded their military acticity in the area of Daraj Tuffah in Gaza City to expand the security zone in the area on April 12, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The military said that the IDF has completed the encirclement of Gaza's Rafah, as part of an announced plan to seize more areas of the Gaza Strip, accompanied by large-scale evacuations of the population.

The same day, the military called for the immediate evacuation of the southern neighborhoods of Khan Yunis following the interception of three rockets launched from the southern Gaza city earlier in the morning.

Reuters contributed to this report.