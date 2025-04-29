IDF launches 'Bar' rocket for first time against terrorists, terror infrastructure in Gaza - watch

The IDF, as part of an artillery barrage against terrorists and terror infrastructure in the Gaza Strip's Morag Corridor, launched the "Bar" rocket for the first time, the military confirmed on Monday.

The rocket, fired by the 282nd Artillery Brigade, features a "navigation mechanism adapted to challenging combat environments," and it is "capable of striking its target within a very short time," the military added.

As part of their operations, the 282nd Brigade, which is operating under the command of the 36th Division, has been providing close support to ground troops operating in the area of the Morag Corridor.

They have launched over 5,000 shells in total at terrorist targets, killing an unspecified number of terrorists, and destroying weapons storage facilities and terror rocket launch sites, the military commented.

The Morag Corridor divides Rafah and Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. The IDF's 282nd Artillery Brigade fires on the Morag Corridor, April 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

What is the IDF's plan?

The 36th Division is spearheading the project to expand the Morag Corridor area into a series of military positions.

The division is also clearing a large portion of Palestinian structures in the area as part of the project to make it impossible to mount a surprise attack on land without being seen.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this article.