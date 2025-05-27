Military official: 'There is no famine in Gaza, we're not even close to that' - report

The Israeli security establishment held discussions on the humanitarian situation in Gaza on Monday, where a senior IDF official stated that "there is no famine in Gaza, we're not even close to that," N12 reported on Tuesday.

The official reportedly stated, "There is distress [in Gaza], but no hunger."

N12 noted that military officials highlighted that the main shortages in Gaza are medical services and food, along with the issue of looting aid meant for civilians.

The officials stated that there have been 110 looting incidents since the resumption of aid to Gaza last week, N12 reported.

However, military officials stated that to their knowledge, none of the looting incidents were carried out by Hamas, but rather by Gazan civilians, armed gangs, and organized clans. Palestinians wait to receive aid, in Gaza City, May 25, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

On Monday, Hamas executed four men for looting some of the aid trucks that have begun entering Gaza, as a clan leader in southern Gaza issued a challenge to the militant group over guarding the convoys.

Three new aid distribution centers to open in coming week

N12 reported that during the meeting, the topic of aid distribution centers was discussed, specifically that three new humanitarian aid distribution centers are expected to open on Wednesday or Friday.

An aid distribution center was slated to open in Rafah on Monday but was delayed due to logistical reasons, the Jerusalem Post learned.

The report reiterated that 85 aid trucks are expected to enter Gaza every day, and the aid will be distributed among four aid centers, with the goal of providing humanitarian assistance to 1.2 million Gazans.

Amichai Stein and Reuters contributed to this report.