Greta's flotilla en route to Gaza: How is the IDF preparing?

The IDF is preparing for the arrival of a protest flotilla called the "Freedom Flotilla," which, according to foreign media, aims to "break the siege on the Gaza Strip" and, as of Thursday morning, is located off the coast of Greece and is set to reach Gaza in the next few days.

The protest activists responsible for the flotilla departed from the port of Sicily on a ship called the Madleen, including human rights and climate activists such as Greta Thunberg.

According to a report published by the activists, they are being followed by IDF drones. Israel refused to confirm whether this is indeed IDF activity or, alternatively, the activity of other foreign armies in the region.

The IDF is preparing for the protest by deploying security forces in the area, although it has not yet been decided at this stage how to handle the vessel. According to military sources, based on past experiences, a direct message will be conveyed to the protesters not to enter the area.

If the protestors defy orders or provoke the IDF, the forces may take control of the vessel and arrest the protesters, transferring them to the Ashdod port, where they will be deported. According to military sources, Fleet 13 and the missile boat fleet are preparing for this scenario. Activist Greta Thunberg stands aboard the aid ship Madleen, which left the Italian port of Catania on June 1 to travel to Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid, in this picture released on June 2, 2025 on social media. (credit: Freedom Flotilla Coalition/via REUTERS)

Several flotillas have previously tried to reach Gaza

In the past 20 years, there have been a total of six notable protest flotillas headed towards the Gaza Strip with the aim of "breaking the siege on the Gaza Strip." The most notable protest took place in May 2010 and involved more than five vessels attempting to reach the shores of Gaza, including the Mavi Marmara.

The organizers, an extremist Turkish Islamic organization, IHH, said that the vessel arrived with humanitarian aid that included medicine, flour, and building materials. On board were members of parliament from Europe, human rights activists, and civilians.

The Israel Navy took control of the ship, during which a terrorist attack was carried out on IDF soldiers, who were then forced to use firearms. During the incident, 10 Turkish civilians were killed, and IDF soldiers were lightly, moderately, and seriously injured. The incident also caused a diplomatic crisis between Turkey and Israel.

The IDF stated that the military is enforcing the security maritime closure on the Gaza Strip and is prepared for a wide variety of scenarios that it will activate in accordance with the directives of the political echelon.