Air Force strikes Iranian ballistic missiles, air defenses as IDF hails 'historic moment'
The Israeli Air Force on Friday struck broadly against military positions, ballistic missile, attack drone capabilities, and air defenses across Iran.
The Israeli Air Force struck broadly against military positions, ballistic missiles, attack drone capabilities, and air defenses as the IDF on Friday said the whole military, air force, and nation of Israel are in a historic moment to remove the threats posed by Iran's nuclear program and ballistic missiles.
IDF documentation of a strike on surface-to-surface missiles in Iran as part of Operation 'Rising Lion,' June 13, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)The Israel Air Force and IDF Intelligence Directorate planned Operation Rising Lion for many months, even while fighting a multi-front war, the military added, stating that it was a super complex operation against a very difficult adversary in Iran.
The operation started with attacks on top Iranian officials, both military chiefs and nuclear scientists.
Following this, the air force struck broadly against military positions, ballistic missile, attack drone capabilities, and air defenses.
Additionally, the IDF said it has been shooting down drones for over 600 days and has a multi-layer air defense to prevent drones and ballistic missiles from hitting the home front.
IDF documentation of a strike on a weapons system in Iran as part of Operation 'Rising Lion,' June 13, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)