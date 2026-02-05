There is a strong likelihood that the Houthis will resume their attacks on Israel and on US ships if the US strikes Iran, Israeli public broadcaster KAN News reported on Wednesday.

According to KAN, Israeli security forces are operating under the assumption that Yemen's Houthi terrorists will be prepared to strike back against Israel if the US attacks Iran first.

KAN also reported that a source within a Yemenite faction combating the Houthis had passed information to Washington about the potential for a resurgence in attacks on US ships in the Red and Arabian Seas.

According to the source, the Houthis had begun moving military resources, including missiles and drones, in preparation for future strikes on US targets in the event of an attack on Iran.

Protesters, predominantly Houthi supporters, rally to celebrate the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza on the day it went into effect, in Sanaa, Yemen, October 10, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

Nuclear talks set to start between Iran, US

The potential for a Houthi attack comes as Iran and the US are poised to begin long-awaited nuclear deal talks.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi claimed on Wednesday evening that nuclear talks with the United States were set to take place in Muscat, Oman, at around 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

After Araghchi published his statement, sources told The Jerusalem Post that Arab mediators had convinced the Americans to drop their position that the talks focus on issues beyond nuclear talks, allowing discussions to proceed. The American position that these broader talks must still be held, however, remains unchanged.