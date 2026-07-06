IDF forces found over 150 weapons in the Hadatha village in southern Lebanon over the past month, the military announced on Monday.

The village, located in the Security Zone, has been a hub for Hezbollah terror activity, the IDF stated.

During operations within the village, the 401st Brigade destroyed over 90 terror infrastructure sites, killed over 20 Hezbollah terrorists, and seized over 150 weapons.

The weapons included RPG rockets, anti-tank missiles, machine guns, and Kalashnikov rifles, the IDF said.

Weapons found by the IDF in southern Lebanon. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF destroys 200-meter Hezbollah tunnel

Last week, the IDF conducted four precise strikes against Hezbollah terrorists, striking three of the terror group’s command centers, and dismantled an underground terror tunnel located in the village of Majdal Zoun.

On Sunday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz revealed that the 200-meter terror tunnel had been destroyed.

Located at a depth of over 25 meters, it contained hundreds of weapons and several shafts from which rockets would be launched towards Israel, according to Netanyahu and Katz's statement.