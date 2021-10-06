Demolition orders issued in Silwan, house moved into by Jews

An Arab-owned home in the Silwan neighborhood of east Jerusalem was demolished and three others were issued demolition orders on Wednesday, according to Palestinian reports.

Israeli authorities had informed the owner of the house, Muhammad Matar, of the demolition beforehand and had already forced him to demolish part of it due to a failure to obtain a permit.

Three houses in the al-Bustan neighborhood of Silwan were given until November 5 to demolish their homes, which were all built before 1967, according to the Palestinian WAFA news agency. Hundreds of Arab-owned homes in Silwan are under threat of demolition due to construction without a permit.

Additionally, a home in the neighborhood was moved into by Jewish Israelis, according to Palestinian reports. It is unclear from the reports if the home was bought or reclaimed by Jewish heirs through a court ruling.

Silwan is located at the southern end of the Temple Mount near the Dung Gate and is home to the City of David archaeological site, believed to be site of the ancient city of Jerusalem during and before the Davidic dynasty.

The Jerusalem neighborhood originally housed Yemenite Jews who arrived in Jerusalem in the late 1800's. The Jewish residents were forced out of the neighborhood and their homes were razed in 1938 by British authorities amid dangerous Arab revolts in the area.