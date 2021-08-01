Demonstrators attack police, asylum seekers at south Tel Aviv protest

Some 10 people were arrested Sunday at a protest in south Tel Aviv following violent confrontations with law enforcement, Israel Police reported. During the clashes, protesters blocked roads and threw objects at officers, endangering them.
A few hundred protesters were present at the demonstrations, according to Israeli media, who reported that the protests were sparked by the assault of a woman in the area last month. The attack was allegedly carried out by a man from Eritrea, according to Haaretz, also reporting that protesters chanted "death to the Sudanese," and that "the Hatikvah neighborhood is ours."
Some protesters wore shirts that read "rehabilitation begins with deportation."
Protesters harrased asylum seekers who were in the area and an Eritrean man was violently attacked.
מתחילים לתקוף שחורים שנקלעו לאיזור. כאן אדם עטוף דגל ישראל זורק מוצרים על אם ובתה, לפני כן הוא ואחרים תקפו אדם אחר שנמלט אל הסופר https://t.co/freIv130cw pic.twitter.com/bYHNQgjb1v— Ran Shimoni (@ran_shimoni) August 1, 2021
MK Itamar Ben-Gvir attended the protest saying on Twitter that he was there to stand against "the incompetence of the authorities in dealing with infiltrators in South Tel Aviv."
הפגנתי הערב עם מאות פעילים ועם חבריי שפי פז, דורון אברהמי, רן כרמי בוזגלו ויצחק וסרלאוף נגד אוזלת היד של הרשויות בטיפול במסתננים בדרום ת"א.אנחנו חייבים לתת לתושבים ביטחון, ולמרות שלצערי אני לא יכול להבטיח להם אותו, אני מבטיח להילחם על כך. נעשה הכל כדי להחזיר את המסתננים הביתה. pic.twitter.com/xu2xJO6njM— איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) August 1, 2021