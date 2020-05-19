Do It Yourself: Israelis help US restaurant owners to generate profits

The reason? Delivery companies gobbled up their profits. Apparently, various delivery couriers like Grubhub, Postmates, and Uber Eats charge a 30%-35% fee for every delivery, due to the added services they provide such as marketing and online sales promotion.

The outcome? Many restaurant owners feel as if they are running in place while these third-party deliveries have become their silent partners. Some restaurant owners simply gave up this dubious pleasure and closed their business until conditions change, while others kept looking for an independent solution.

To their help came two Israeli chain store marketing experts Elon Allouche and Ziv Habob ( www.elonziv.com ), who prepared a proposal with a kind of DIY fix that restaurant owners quickly adopted.

The two prepared a streamlined plan that showed restaurant owners, step by step, how to quickly and efficiently generate a large number of online orders, fill them in one or two deliveries (based on the demand) and satisfy a high level of demand while retaining most of the profits in their own cash registers.

Elon and Ziv claim that with a small cash investment, they could introduce a unique marketing method into a restaurant owner’s business that would bring them a large clientele, help them to expand their customer base on a daily basis, and most importantly – leave (most of) the money in the restaurant owner’s hands.

In their high-demand professional webinar distributed on social media, which has generated a many satisfied customers, the two show restaurant owners how to extract themselves from the clutches of third-party delivery companies, market themselves, and make more money with minimum expenses.

To the question why they are focusing on helping restaurant owners only in the US and not in Israel, the two responded that they promise that their next step is to make their program available to hundreds if not thousands of restaurant owners in Israel, so that they too will be left with much more net profit out of the gross revenues that they are working so hard to generate.