Tel Aviv dog owners must now register their dog's DNA with municipality

The municipality calculated that an estimated 500 kilos of dog feces are not picked up from the street every month, and hope that this new law will work to decrease the amount.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 13, 2021 13:16
Dogwalkers during the coronavirus lockdown on Rothschild Boulevard in Tel Aviv on April 21, 2020 (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Dog owners in Tel Aviv will now have to provide DNA samples for their dogs upon receiving or renewing their dog ownership licenses, in an effort to fight against the issue of dog feces not being picked up by owners in the street.
On Monday night, the Tel Aviv-Jaffa city council approved an amendment to the Municipal bylaw, making it compulsory for dog owners to register their pets to a DNA database. This will then allow municipal inspectors to collect samples from dog feces left uncollected in the streets, and a fine will be sent by mail to the owner who did not clean up. According to the bylaw, they will also be charged for the sampling and testing expenses.
The law has been submitted to the Ministry of Interior for examination, and is awaiting approval.
The municipality calculated that an estimated 500 kilos of dog feces are not picked up from the street every month, and hope that this new law will work to decrease the amount.
"The municipality, for its part, has worked hard to eradicate the issue of collecting feces, by distributing tickets to dog owners, placing bag collection facilities in gardens and parks, establishing dozens of dog parks throughout the city, but this does not diminish dog owners' responsibility to keep public space clean," a municipality representative said.
The ratio of humans to dogs in Tel Aviv-Yafo is one of the highest in the world: 1 in every 11 people in the area owns a dog.
The municipality launched their campaign encouraging owners to pick up after their dogs in April this year after it was found that during 2020 there was a significant increase in the amount of dog feces not collected by dog ​​owners in the city, as well as an increase in residents' dissatisfaction with this hazard.
In 2020 alone, 6,766 service calls were opened in the 106 Plus service center and in the 106+ app, regarding cleaning and enforcement regarding dog feces in the public space. The Green Patrol, which is responsible for enforcing the issue, distributed more than 3,500 tickets to people who did not collect their dog's feces.
"The cleanliness of the public space is an integral part of the appearance of the city and the municipality hopes that the municipal actions to reduce the phenomenon will indeed bring about a change among dog owners who do not collect their dog feces in the city," their statement said. 
"The municipality believes that through the information, enforcement and cooperation of all the city's residents, there will be an improvement in this issue, for the sake of the quality of life in the city."


