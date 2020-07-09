The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Dogs found in illegal enclosure near Haifa, recused by police

The dogs were found neglected in substandard living conditions

By OMRI RON  
JULY 9, 2020 01:34
A dog is seen eating food left for it by a volunteer at a landfill in Arad. Its body is covered in wounds from fights for scraps of food in the garbage-filled landfill. (photo credit: VIPDESIGN.CO.IL)
A dog is seen eating food left for it by a volunteer at a landfill in Arad. Its body is covered in wounds from fights for scraps of food in the garbage-filled landfill.
(photo credit: VIPDESIGN.CO.IL)
The Haifa department of the Israel police have found and released a number of dogs held in inhumane conditions in an illegal breeding facility in Isfiya. The dogs have been transferred to a secure location, with the suspect, a 60-year-old man, brought into questioning on the matter.
"Most of the efforts these days go towards fighting the coronavirus and enforcing the health Ministry's guidelines," said Superintendent Ofir Berkowitz. "We're still continuing regular enforcement activities."

"During the morning hours we found a holding facility for dogs in substandard living conditions," Berkowitz continued. "We went in with every person we had and rescued the dogs to transfer them to the veterinary authorities. The information was also given to the Let the Animals Live foundation, as well as the regional veterinarian and the Central Unit for Enforcement and Investigations to inform them of the possibility of animal endangerment and neglect."
Following a wave of adoptions at the start of the first wave of the coronavirus, many dogs were returned to the shelters from which they were brought in the following weeks, or in worse cases, abandoned by their new owners.


