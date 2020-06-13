Sex-therapist and Holocaust survivor Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer joined the webinar of Friends of the IDF, titled Engage web series, on Thursday, telling viewers that anyone who serves in the IDF "will have good sex for the rest of their life."Westheimer, who is in her early 90's, said that after surviving the Holocaust, she became a sniper for the Haganah: what later became the IDF. She claimed to have been quite talented and "an expert at throwing hand grenades." On her 20th birthday in 1948, during Israel's Independence War, her legs were severely injured after she was the victim of a bombing, having been one survivor in the attack in which two women were killed.Westheimer is now famous worldwide as "Dr. Ruth" for her one-woman show "Becoming Dr. Ruth" and for the documentary about her life, "Ask Dr. Ruth," which is available on HULU.The goal of FIDF Engage was to provide official information and connection to IDF soldiers, as well as Israeli officials, during the coronavirus pandemic.