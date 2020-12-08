Driver indicted after leading police on exhaustive car chase

A 25-year-old man was indicted by the Police Prosecution Department on Tuesday, after police officers in Jerusalem's traffic division finally apprehended him after a long and dangerous car chase along Route 1 on Thursday. On Tuesday, Israel Police released video footage from the police car that chased the Jerusalem resident throughout the city. The man entered the city through the Arazim Tunnel, right before Route 1 meets Begin Highway. He started driving rogue when a police car signaled for him to stop. In the video, the driver can be seen evading the police car at high speeds. He eventually took a sharp swerve into a construction zone, resulting in metal equipment being strewn around him. He then turned directly into incoming traffic. Eventually, more police cars joined the chase to cut him off near the French Hill neighborhood. He was promptly arrested, taken in for questioning and eventually detained. On Friday, his arrest was extended for a few days by the court. On Tuesday, in addition to the indictment, the police requested his arrest be further extended until proceedings are completed. According to Israel Police, the man has never held a valid driver's license. His indictment included, among other charges, disobeying an officer, driving without a license or insurance and seriously endangering traffic. "We're talking about a young man who severely endangered the driving public," said Israel Police in a statement.