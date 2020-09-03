The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv

The bags of cannabis were dropped by the "green drone" telegram group that advocates for the legalization of cannabis in Israel, with "free love" being the group's slogan.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
SEPTEMBER 3, 2020 15:50
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
A drone dropped hundreds of bags of cannabis on Thursday afternoon over the Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, attracting dozens of confused people, who rushed to pick up as many bags as they could carry.
A drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in the skies of Tel Aviv. (Credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
The bags of cannabis were dropped by the "green drone" telegram group that advocates for the legalization of cannabis in Israel, with "free love" being the group's slogan. 
Before dropping hundreds of bags of cannabis over Tel Aviv, the group published a message on Telegram, hinting at the planned operation.
"It's time my dear brothers. Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the green drone, handing out free cannabis from the sky ... Enjoy my beloved brothers, this is your pilot brother, making sure we all get some free love," the Telegram message read.

A drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in the skies of Tel Aviv. (Credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
The police announced shortly after the incident that it had arrested two suspects in their 30s, who allegedly operated the drone that flew over Rabin Square and used it to scatter bags of cannabis.
According to police, the distribution of a substance suspected to be dangerous is illegal and the suspects who were arrested will be interrogated and dealt with accordingly.
People rushing to gather as many bags as they can get a hold of, September 3 (Credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Sarah Chemla contributed to this report.


Tags Tel Aviv marijuana Cannabis Rabin Square
