Drone light show to feature in east Jerusalem for end of Ramadan

Eight drone light shows will brighten up the night skies of east Jerusalem to mark the end of the month of Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr (Muslim festival ending Ramadan).
Each show will last five to seven minutes at four different locations and will be visible from a distance of 500 meters to a number of kilometres from the site of the show itself.
The shows will occur at the following locations:
>On Wednesday at 9 p.m. at the Hebrew University and at 10:30 p.m. at the Armon HaNatziv Promenade.
>On Thursday at 9 p.m. at Tell El Ful and at 10:30 p.m. at the Hebrew University.
>On Saturday night at 9 p.m. at Ramat Rachel and at 10:30 p.m. at Tell El Ful.
>On Sunday at 9 p.m. at the Hebrew University and at 10:30 p.m. at the Armon HaNatziv Promenade.