Dubai's Emirates NDB signs MoU with Israel's Bank Hapoalim

It is the first banking agreement between lenders in the two countries since they agreed to normalize ties under a US-brokered accord

"The MoU marks a historic first as the banks look to further cooperation ties following the establishment of financial and economic relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel," the Bank Hapoalim statement said.

The UAE, along with Bahrain, is due to sign a normalization deal with Israel on Tuesday at a White House ceremony hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Israel and the two Gulf Arab nations have talked up the economic opportunities that formal relations would bring and several business cooperation agreements have already been signed.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });