Edelstein discusses coronavirus 'green passport' details

At the Knesset's Labor, Welfare and Health Committee meeting on Wednesday, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein spoke about how coronavirus green passports would work. The green passport will be a document that will prove that its holder has been vaccinated and will give those who have it certain benefits and freedoms. Edelstein said that while he could not yet give all the details of how the passports would work, he could confirm that,"Two weeks after the second shot, a person who was vaccinated will receive a green passport, it will free people from isolation [requirement], allow them to enter places that will still be restricted to other populations, it will be a difficult logistical operation." MK Ophir Sofer said that the green passport would be an excellent tool for encouraging the population to get vaccinated.This is a developing story.
