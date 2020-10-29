The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Education system to mark 25th anniversary of Yitzhak Rabin's murder

The activities planned for this year will be under the theme of "Unity and Cooperation."

By OMRI RON  
OCTOBER 29, 2020 03:47
US PRESIDENT Bill Clinton watches prime minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO chairman Yasser Arafat shake hands after signing the Oslo I Accord, at the White House in Washington on September 13, 1993. (photo credit: GARY HERSHORN/REUTERS)
US PRESIDENT Bill Clinton watches prime minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO chairman Yasser Arafat shake hands after signing the Oslo I Accord, at the White House in Washington on September 13, 1993.
(photo credit: GARY HERSHORN/REUTERS)
Schools will mark the 25th anniversary of the death of former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin in various online events, including a special online ceremony which will be broadcast on the ministry's national broadcast network, featuring Education Minister Yoav Gallant.
The activities planned for this year will be under the theme of "Unity and Cooperation," and several activities have been planned concerning crises and how to deal with them.
Students will also learn of how one might be able to overcome divides in society, and how to better use them to grow.
Roughly 300,000 students will also go through a special online tour detailing the various milestones of Rabin's life.
Religious schools will have events dedicated to the anniversary as well. Elementary school students will learn about Rabin's character and role in Israeli society, as well as condemning the murder and the use of violence as a way to solve disagreements.
Religious high school students will have online meetings dealing with unity and tolerance and things that connect different groups in society.
Other activities include discussing the role of teens in the democratic discourse, as well as the promotion of connection between different groups in society.
"The murder of former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin was, and still is, a breaking point in Israeli society," said Gallant. "It requires all of us, as individuals and as a society, to look inwards. It requires a discussion of issues regarding free speech, the importance of patience and tolerance, how we see other people and how important our unity is, despite how different we are,"
"The education system has an important role in these contexts: On the one hand, to bring before our students the story of Rabin - the man, the warrior, the commander, the leader, his path from the Palmach to his second term as prime minister of Israel. On the other hand, to allow a real discussion of the differences between us, about the diversity in Israel, of the existence of other opinions and even legitimate disagreements - alongside the clear line between those and violence and vigilantism,"
 



Tags Yigal Amir Yitzhak Rabin education Yoav Gallant
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The time has come to pursue justice for Ethiopian Jews - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Judge leaders by the enemies they make – and refuse to make By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Anti-Israel harassment is antisemitism, too By EMILY SCHRADER
Rabbi Eric Yoffie Progressive Judaism won’t surrender to the ultra-Orthodox in WZO - opinion By ERIC YOFFIE
Amotz Asa-El How will history view Trumps's deployment of the 'lie'? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
3 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
4 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020
5 Gal Gadot replaces Elizabeth Taylor as Cleopatra in clip
Gal Gadot replacing Elizabeth Taylor as Cleopatra

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by