Education system to mark 25th anniversary of Yitzhak Rabin's murder

Schools will mark the 25th anniversary of the death of former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin in various online events, including a special online ceremony which will be broadcast on the ministry's national broadcast network, featuring Education Minister Yoav Gallant.The activities planned for this year will be under the theme of "Unity and Cooperation," and several activities have been planned concerning crises and how to deal with them. Students will also learn of how one might be able to overcome divides in society, and how to better use them to grow. Roughly 300,000 students will also go through a special online tour detailing the various milestones of Rabin's life. Religious schools will have events dedicated to the anniversary as well. Elementary school students will learn about Rabin's character and role in Israeli society, as well as condemning the murder and the use of violence as a way to solve disagreements.Religious high school students will have online meetings dealing with unity and tolerance and things that connect different groups in society. Other activities include discussing the role of teens in the democratic discourse, as well as the promotion of connection between different groups in society. "The murder of former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin was, and still is, a breaking point in Israeli society," said Gallant. "It requires all of us, as individuals and as a society, to look inwards. It requires a discussion of issues regarding free speech, the importance of patience and tolerance, how we see other people and how important our unity is, despite how different we are,""The education system has an important role in these contexts: On the one hand, to bring before our students the story of Rabin - the man, the warrior, the commander, the leader, his path from the Palmach to his second term as prime minister of Israel. On the other hand, to allow a real discussion of the differences between us, about the diversity in Israel, of the existence of other opinions and even legitimate disagreements - alongside the clear line between those and violence and vigilantism,"