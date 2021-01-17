The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Egypt, Jordan intelligence chiefs meet Abbas in Ramallah

The visit of the two intelligence chiefs was in the context of ongoing coordination between the Palestinians and the two Arab countries in preparation for engaging the Biden administration.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
JANUARY 17, 2021 17:56
PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY President Mahmoud Abbas (right) greets then-US vice president Joe Biden in 2010. Abbas seized upon the election of Biden as an opportunity to position himself as a positive actor. (photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY President Mahmoud Abbas (right) greets then-US vice president Joe Biden in 2010. Abbas seized upon the election of Biden as an opportunity to position himself as a positive actor.
(photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
On the eve of the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden, the heads of the Egyptian and Jordanian intelligence services on Sunday visited Ramallah, where they met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Ahmed Husni, head of the Jordanian General Intelligence Directorate, and Abbas Kamel, head of Egypt’s General Intelligence Service, arrived unexpectedly in Ramallah at the head of delegations from their countries.

Majed Faraj, head of the PA General Intelligence Service, attended the meeting, which came two days after Abbas announced new general elections for the PA presidency, parliament and the PLO’s Palestinian National Council.

The visit of the two intelligence chiefs was in the context of ongoing coordination between the Palestinians and the two Arab countries in preparation for engaging the Biden administration, said a PA official in Ramallah.

“We have decided to resume our contacts with the US administration,” the official said. “We are optimistic about the new US administration. We are in full coordination with our Arab brothers.”

The PA leadership had boycotted the outgoing administration of President Donald Trump after he announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December 2017.
 
Abbas briefed the two intelligence chiefs on the latest developments related to the Palestinian issue, specifically the national reconciliation and his decree setting dates for general elections, according to the PA’s official news agency, Wafa.

The “national reconciliation” refers to efforts to end the rivalry between Abbas’s Fatah faction and Hamas.

Leaders of the two rival parties are expected to meet in Cairo in the coming days to discuss preparations for holding the long overdue elections.

Abbas is hoping to rally Arab support for his plan to hold an international conference for peace in the Middle East in the next few months.

He is also hoping that Egypt and Jordan would use their influence to persuade the Biden administration to resume financial aid to the Palestinians and the United Nations Work and Relief Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Last Friday, Abbas issued a decree in which he announced that the election for the parliament, known as the Palestinian Legislative Council, would be held on May 22. The presidential election will be held on July 31, according to the decree.

During Sunday’s meeting, Abbas expressed gratitude to efforts made by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah to end the Fatah-Hamas rift, Wafa said.

Sisi and Abdullah welcomed Abbas’s decision to hold new general elections and affirmed their countries’ support for the Palestinian issue, the agency added.


