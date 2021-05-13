Eid al-Fitr: Thousands of Palestinians at al-Aqsa after night of clashes



Large banners portraying terrorist leaders from the Gaza Strip were hung up in front of the Dome of the Rock on Thursday morning.

Clashes continued in Jerusalem and the West Bank on Wednesday night, with at least two terrorist incidents reported in the West Bank.

Overnight, a shooting attack was reported in the Samaria region of the West Bank near Nablus, injuring two soldiers. The terrorist in the incident approached the Etzba Gavia Junction carrying a knife and pistol and shot at soldiers who returned fire and disabled the terrorist. Palestinian media reported that the terrorist was killed.

An attempted stabbing attack was also reported in the Judea region of the West Bank overnight. The terrorist was disarmed and no injuries were reported.

A number of incidents were reported throughout Jerusalem on Wednesday night, with 37 suspects arrested by police for disturbances, throwing stones, assault and causing damage. At least one police officer was arrested in the disturbances.

A business owner in the center of the city was attacked by a suspect who sprayed him with pepper spray and threw stones at the business. The suspect was arrested.

Suspects also threw stones at vehicles and slashed tires by the Chords Bridge near the entrance of Jerusalem. A suspect was arrested.

The clashes come amid violent riots throughout Israel and Some 26 Palestinians were injured in clashes throughout east Jerusalem, including injuries from rubber bullets and tear gas inhalation, according to Palestinian media. Palestinians threw stones and Molotov cocktails at Israeli security forces.The clashes come amid violent riots throughout Israel and continuing clashes between Israel and terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip, with over a thousand rockets fired at Israel and over 600 targets hit by the IDF in Gaza.

Nearly 100,000 Palestinians gathered on the Temple Mount on Thursday morning for Eid al-Fitr prayers, with video showing many chanting "Oh God, give victory to Gaza" while waving Palestinian flags and banners, according to Palestinian media.